A logo of yuan is seen at a foreign exchange store in Shanghai, China, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song -

HONG KONG The spread between onshore yuan CNY=CFXS and offshore yuan CNH= jumped to three-month highs on Monday after the central bank set a weaker midpoint to reflect dollar strength.

Offshore yuan fell to 6.4655 per dollar in afternoon trade, the lowest level since Sept. 10. The gap between onshore and offshore yuan widened to more than 560 pips.

The yuan is expected to weaken slightly over the coming year, despite its recent inclusion in the International Monetary Fund's currency basket, as an imminent rate hike in the United States will boost the dollar, a Reuters poll showed.

(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)