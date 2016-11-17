The Arc de Triomphe is illuminated in green with the words ''Paris Agreement is Done'', to celebrate the Paris U.N. COP21 Climate Change agreement in Paris, France, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

MARRAKESH, Morocco Britain said on Thursday it had ratified the Paris Agreement, the global deal to combat climate change.

The Paris Agreement came into force on Nov. 4 when more than 55 countries representing more than 55 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions ratified the deal.

"The UK is ratifying the historic Paris Agreement so that we can help to accelerate global action on climate change and deliver on our commitments to create a safer, more prosperous future for us all," Nick Hurd, Minister of State for Climate Change and Industry, said.

"We are going to use this positive momentum to grow the UK low-carbon sector, which is already worth over 46 billion pounds, as we continue to provide secure, affordable and clean energy to our families and businesses," he said.

The European Union ratified the agreement in October but individual member states had to get parliamentary approval for ratification in their own countries.

On Nov. 15, the 21-day period for parliamentary scrutiny in Britain expired with no objections.

Representatives from nearly 200 countries are meeting in Marrakesh, Morocco, until Friday, to work on the details of the deal and a "rule book" for its implementation.

