Thirteen dead migrants found in shipping container in Libya
Tripoli The bodies of 13 migrants who died of suffocation have been recovered from a shipping container in western Libya, the Red Crescent said on Thursday.
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo The political chief of the M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo said on Tuesday his forces would withdraw from the eastern city of Goma if President Joseph Kabila agreed to M23 demands.
"The withdrawal, yes. If Kabila agrees to our demands then we'll go quickly," Jean-Marie Runiga told reporters in a hotel in Goma, which M23 rebels captured last week.
Runiga demanded Kabila agree to national negotiations, the release of political prisoners and the dissolution of an electoral commission.
PARIS French police fired tear gas on Thursday at youths who hurled projectiles and vandalised property on the fringes of a student demonstration against the alleged rape of a young black man by police using a baton.
PARIS France's presidential race took a new turn on Thursday as opinion polls began to show centrist Emmanuel Macron benefiting from an alliance with a veteran politician that could help him beat the far-right's Marine Le Pen and win power at the age of 39.