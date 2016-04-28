Allan Donald (R) talks to his team player Scott Styris during a cricket practice session ahead of the Cricket World Cup in the southern Indian city of Chennai February 18, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

MELBOURNE Former South Africa fast bowler Allan Donald will join Australia as their bowling coach for their tour of Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Thursday.

The appointment was not permanent, the organisation added, though Donald, who captured 330 test wickets in his 10-year career for the Proteas, said he would be keen to succeed former coach Craig McDermott on a long-term basis.

"If it does happen to be a long-term thing, then I would absolutely love to do that," Donald told Cricket Australia's website (www.cricket.com.au).

"There's no question about it. I would love to work with Boof (head coach Darren Lehmann) and his team, without a shadow of doubt."

Former Australia fast bowler McDermott stepped down after the World Twenty20 tournament in India and the team is still searching for a permanent replacement.

Local media reported last week that Lehmann had sounded out Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie, a former Australia fast bowler, about joining his group.

Cricket Australia have said they hope to make a decision on a permanent appointment before Australia's international programme at home, which starts in early November, against South Africa.

West Australia bowling coach Adam Griffith is joining the team for their triangular limited overs series against West Indies and South Africa in the Caribbean in June.

Donald, however, will join the team for the three tests, five one day internationals and two Twenty20 matches in Sri Lanka from July 26-Sept. 9.

"When Boof asked me I didn't expect that at all," Donald added. "For me as an international cricketer playing against Australia, there was a lot of respect for the way they played their cricket."

The 49-year-old, who has also spent time as bowling coach for New Zealand and then for his native South Africa from 2011-15, is currently with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"He brings a wealth of experience with him and our guys will benefit greatly from having him around," Lehmann added.

"His test record speaks for itself and he was without a doubt one of the most formidable bowlers of his generation.

"He has also had considerable success in sub-continent conditions and will bring a fresh perspective, and challenge some of our thinking."

Lehmann added that former Australia player Stuart Law would join the team for the tour as batting coach.

Current batting coach Greg Blewett had been excused to spend time with his family, with his second child due to be born during the tour, CA said.

