Britain turns tables on New Zealand to win Youth America's Cup
HAMILTON, Bermuda Britain will not be bringing the America's Cup home this year but they narrowly beat New Zealand to clinch the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda on Wednesday.
BIRMINGHAM, England Bangladesh found India a step too far in the Champions Trophy semi-final on Thursday, losing by nine wickets with nearly ten overs to spare, and skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said they needed to toughen up mentally.
Bangladesh made 264 for seven in their 50 overs but then never came close to worrying India's impressive upper order batsmen.
It was the first time that the Tigers had reached the last four of a major tournament but Mortaza was in no mood for self-congratulation.
"Yeah, obviously the boys should feel pride, but I think in a tournament like this, you have to be, I think, physically or skill-wise at your peak," he said.
"Yes, we are coming up still. We need to learn so many things. But I think we need to be a little bit more ready mentally for playing this sort of match."
There was no sign of lack of focus from Tamim Iqbal (70) or Mushfiqur Rahim (61) as they put on a third wicket partnership of 123.
But both were removed playing wild shots to occasional off-spinner Kedar Jadhav and their departure led to a major loss of momentum.
The weakest part of Bangladesh's performance was with the ball where, not only did they only pick up one wicket, but they failed to put any real pressure on India.
"We have to learn a bit more, how to stop runs on that sort of wicket. We can't just be hoping to take wickets all the time, especially against a batting order like India. So I know we have to learn a little bit more how can we stop runs and put pressure on the opponent," Mortaza said.
While there is plenty of room for improvement, the final group stage win over New Zealand will remain as a highlight of the tournament for Bangladesh.
(Reporting by Simon Evans)
LONDON England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday.
AUCKLAND With an old head on young shoulders and an electrifying turn of pace, Rieko Ioane is more than ready to face the British and Irish Lions on Saturday and coach Steve Hansen has no qualms about giving him the start in the first test.