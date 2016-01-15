England's Ben Stokes plays a Morne Morkel's (not pictured) delivery during the third cricket test match against South Africa in Johannesburg, South Africa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG, Centurion Joe Root saluted the contribution of Ben Stokes after England ended the second day of the third test on 238 for five on Friday, 75 runs behind South's Africa's first-innings total.

The visitors slumped to 91 for four but were rescued by Root (106 not out) and Stokes (58) as the pair shared a swashbuckling stand of 111 for the fifth wicket in just under 16 overs.

"He takes pressure off you at the other end when he comes in and plays that aggressively," Root told reporters in reference to his partner's 54-ball knock.

"When you see someone scoring like that at the other end, putting the bowlers under pressure, it brings it out in your own game as well. He scored at over a run a ball today.

"The slips come out and the men go to the boundaries. You can then run well between the wickets because there are gaps available," said Root who brought up his ninth test century in 126 balls.

Stokes carried on where he left off at the second test in Cape Town where he bludgeoned his way to 258 in England's first innings.

Root, by contrast, said he had been disappointed with his own recent conversion rate.

"It was actually a bit of a relief when I managed to get past three figures," he added. "It's about making sure that when you get opportunities to make big runs you take them.

"Unfortunately recently I’ve not managed to do that so now is the time to push on and really make a big one." Root, who has struggled with a back complaint, looked to be limping at times during his innings.

"You lot will probably think I'm a bit of a drama queen because every time there’s something wrong with me," he joked.

"It was just a bit of cramp. I should be fine tomorrow." England are 1-0 up in the four-match series.

