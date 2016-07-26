India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dethroned Pakistan's Yasir Shah to top the International Cricket Council's (ICC) test rankings after his match-winning display against West Indies in the first test.

The 29-year-old picked up figures of 7-83 in the second innings as the visitors cruised to an innings-and-92 runs victory inside four days in Antigua.

Leg spinner Yasir, who became the first Pakistani bowler in 20 years to top the test rankings, dropped to fifth after managing just one wicket in the second test defeat against England at Old Trafford.

Ashwin, who also tops the all-rounders ranking, is followed by England's James Anderson and Stuart Broad, who both moved up one place respectively.

Joe Root's magnificent 254 in the 330-run victory against Pakistan has helped him move into the second place in the test rankings for batsmen, behind Australian Steve Smith, who retains top spot.

England's test skipper Alastair Cook, also moved back into the top 10 at ninth place on the back of a century and an unbeaten 76 in the second test.

