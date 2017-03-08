BENGALURU All-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia's remaining two tests in India with a shoulder injury and will return home, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

"Mitchell has been playing with a shoulder injury for most of the summer, which we have been managing up until now, but it has progressively deteriorated to a point where he is unable to function at the level required," team physio David Beakley said in a Cricket Australia statement.

"Consequently he will return to Australia to consult with specialists to advise the best course of action."

Marsh struggled with shoulder problems during Australia's home summer and missed the team's one-day international tour to New Zealand before the series in India, which is currently tied at 1-1.

In the first two tests at Pune and Bengaluru, Marsh scored 48 runs in four innings and bowled just five overs, all of them in the second test, leaving his starting place in jeopardy.

His replacement will be named ahead of the penultimate match of the four-test series in Ranchi starting on March 16.

Australia also have spin-bowling all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Ashton Agar, batsman Usman Khawaja, fast bowler Jackson Bird and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson as unused players in the squad.

"It was fine when he got here but it's gotten worse," Australia coach Darren Lehmann said. "I was confident (Marsh was fit), I thought he played really well in the second innings in Pune where he got 31.

"At the end of the day, it's unlucky for Mitch and we move to whoever the next person who comes in. Whether we go with Usman Khawaja or Glenn Maxwell or whoever's selected, we'll just wait and see."

