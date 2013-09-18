Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
COLOMBO Sri Lanka head coach Graham Ford has confirmed he will leave his post when his contract expires in January, despite being pressed to reconsider by the island nation's cricket authorities.
"The national coach has indicated...his unavailability to continue after his contract expires in January 2014," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.
"Ford has taken this decision consequent to the discussions he had with his family on the options given by SLC."
South African Ford, who was appointed when Australian coach Geoff Marsh was sacked in January 2012, had told Sri Lanka last week that he did not want to renew his contract because of family commitments but officials asked him to reconsider.
His final series with Sri Lanka will be against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates in December, when they play three tests, five one-dayers and two Twenty20 games.
Ford, who has been linked to the vacant coaching position at English county side Surrey, led Sri Lanka to the final of the Twenty20 World Cup and a test series victory against Pakistan.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.