ZAGREB Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic on Friday began consulting parliamentary parties on forming a new cabinet after lawmakers ousted technocrat Prime Minister Tihomir Oreskovic.

The conservative HDZ party toppled its own coalition government on Thursday after falling out with Oreskovic in a row over a conflict of interest involving the HDZ leader and Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Karamarko.

The HDZ wants to form a new cabinet led by Finance Minister Zdravko Maric and says it is capable of finding a parliamentary majority. Most analysts assess its chances as slim without former coalition partner, the reformist Most ("Bridge") party.

Most has joined the opposition, led by the Social Democrats, in calling for a snap election. The opposition hopes to gather enough signatures to demand the dissolution of parliament.

If no one can form a government by July 16 the president must call an election.

