Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
LONDON British Olympic track cycling gold medallists Laura Trott and Jason Kenny are to tie the knot.
"Merry Christmas everyone. I've had the most amazing couple of days thanks to @JasonKenny107 and the whole family #engaged", Trott write on Twitter on Thursday.
Trott, 22, took two golds at London 2012 in the team pursuit and omnium while 26-year-old Kenny also topped the podium in team sprint and individual sprint.
Both are expected to be part of the British team for the Rio Olympics in 2016.
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.