Britain's Jason Kenny poses for a photo with his gold medal during the men's keirin final at the 2013 UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Minsk February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

England's Laura Trott holds her gold medal after winning the women's 25km points race finals cycling race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON British Olympic track cycling gold medallists Laura Trott and Jason Kenny are to tie the knot.

"Merry Christmas everyone. I've had the most amazing couple of days thanks to @JasonKenny107 and the whole family #engaged", Trott write on Twitter on Thursday.

Trott, 22, took two golds at London 2012 in the team pursuit and omnium while 26-year-old Kenny also topped the podium in team sprint and individual sprint.

Both are expected to be part of the British team for the Rio Olympics in 2016.

