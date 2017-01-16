Injured McIlroy says he will be out until March
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
PRAGUE Around 80 spectators and players had to sprint for the exits when the roof collapsed at a new arena in the Czech Republic where two junior floorball teams they were competing.
They all managed to escape without serious injury when the snow-laden roof of the sports hall in Ceska Trebova began giving way on Saturday, local news agency CTK reported.
Two boys who were taking part in the tournament were treated for slight injuries.
The arena, 180km (110 miles) east of Prague, was hosting its first event since building work was completed on Jan 2, at a cost of 58 million Czech crowns (1.9 million pounds).
The architect who designed the arena denied the 25 cm of snow on the roof could have caused the collapse, local media said.
(Reporting by Robert Muller. Writing by Patrick Johnston. Editing by Larry King)
LONDON Injured Rory McIlroy has ruled himself out of action for a further month, targeting a return in Mexico on March 2, he told Fox Sports on Tuesday.
MELBOURNE Former champion Stan Wawrinka engaged in a war of words with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before winning the only argument that mattered on Tuesday, storming into the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-3 win over the Frenchman.
LONDON Formula One intends to put fans first in a new era likely to see a big push into the United States while also protecting Europe's historic races, chief executive Chase Carey said on Tuesday.