FRANKFURT The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation against employees at German carmaker Daimler (DAIGn.DE), on suspicion of fraud and misleading advertising, it said on Wednesday.

"We are investigating known and unknown employees at Daimler," said the public prosecutor in Stuttgart, Germany, declining to comment further, because it is an ongoing matter.

The probe is tied to vehicle emissions.

Stuttgart-headquartered Daimler said it is fully cooperating with the authorities, declining to comment further given the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Daimler however said that Germany's Transport Ministry and Vehicle Type Approval authority had conducted emissions tests on its cars and had found no violations.

German weekly Die Zeit earlier on Wednesday reported that some diesel powered Daimler cars may have been manipulated to pass emissions tests.

Daimler declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Arno Schuetze)