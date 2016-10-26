A logo is pictured on the Deutsche Bank building in Geneva, Switzerland, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) is reviewing whether it misstated the value of derivatives in its interest-rate trading business, and is sharing its findings with the U.S. authorities, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The lender is looking at valuations on a type of derivative known as zero-coupon inflation swaps, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/2eRLuHH)

After finding valuations that diverged from internal models, Deutsche Bank began questioning traders, according to the report.

Zero-coupon inflation swaps are derivatives whose pay-off depends on the rate of inflation in a given period.

A Deutsche Bank spokesperson declined to comment.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)