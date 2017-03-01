Carsten Kengeter, CEO of Deutsche Boerse attends the initial public offering of Scale at the Frankfurt stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse's chief executive said it was regrettable that the London Stock Exchange had decided not to sell its trading platform in Italy, all but ending a planned merger, but said the German group could continue on its own.

"We feel very well prepared as a company for the future," Carsten Kengeter said on Wednesday.

LSE publicly ruled out on Sunday a demand from European antitrust regulators that it sell trading platform MTS, derailing the 29 billion euro (24.7 billion pounds) deal with Deutsche Boerse.

"It is pointless to me to speculate on what the reasons behind our merger partner's decision were," Kengeter said.

