BERLIN Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) does not plan any acquisitions in countries where it does not already have a presence, its finance chief said in the text of a speech on Thursday.

"Our principles regarding inorganic transactions are clear and unchanged: No acquisitions outside of our footprint," Thomas Dannenfeldt said after Deutsche Telekom reported strong results in its German home market driven by combined fixed-line, mobile and Internet TV packages.

Deutsche Telekom has operations in several central and eastern European countries, the United States and Britain.

