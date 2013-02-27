European Central Bank President Mario Draghi testifies before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the European Parliament in Brussels February 18, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

MUNICH The European Central Bank will not take part in any race to weaken currencies by letting prices rise faster than its target, the central bank's chief said on Wednesday.

"You asked what happens if other countries create inflation, and the answer is we will continue to pursue price stability" ECB President Mario Draghi said in the question-and-answer session after a speech at the Catholic Academy of Bavaria.

Draghi also said that there is a risk of governments trying to exert pressure on a central bank, but said the ECB is able to resist any pressure.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Jens Hack)