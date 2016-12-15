Pentti Hakkarainen, Deputy Governor of Bank of Finland and European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi speak during the Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, Germany, November 18 , 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank named Pentti Hakkarainen to its Supervisory Board, becoming one of the ECB's four representatives in overseeing the euro zone's 127 biggest lenders, the ECB said on Thursday.

Hakkarainen, 58, now a deputy governor at the Bank of Finland, starts his new job in February, filling a vacancy after Sirkka Hamalainen, also a Finn, resigned in June due to personal reasons.

Led by Daniele Nouy, the Supervisory Board also includes representatives from each of the euro zone's 19 central banks plus a member of the ECB's Executive Board.

Hakkarainen, a Bank of Finland board member since 2002, also heads Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)