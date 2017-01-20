Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), gestures during the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's ultra-loose monetary policies will not last forever but it is still too early discuss winding down the bank's bond purchase programme, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told CNBC on Friday.

"QE (quantitative easing) will not last forever", Coeure said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "It's too early to start a discussion on tapering."

On Thursday, the ECB decided to keep its policy stance unchanged, wanting to see further improvements in growth and inflation. In December, it scaled down its monthly purchases by a quarter to 60 billion euros (51.8 billion pounds) from April but extended the programme until the end of 2017.

