A worker with an EDF Energy logo on his clothing walks through an office courtyard in London, Britain, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

PARIS French state-controlled utility EDF (EDF.PA), which said on Thursday it plans up to 4,200 job cuts in France by 2018, plans to cut 6,000 jobs worldwide by 2019 and especially at its British unit EDF Energy, French financial daily Les Echos reported on Friday.

The paper said that, beyond the job cuts in France, EDF plans to reduce its global headcount by 3.5 percent to 154,000 by 2019, from 160,000 today, and that the company is aiming for a 700 million euro ($758 million) cut in operating costs by 2018.

The paper also said that EDF had reduced the estimated cost for the overhaul of its nuclear fleet in the 2014-2025 period to 51 billion euros from 55 billion euros previously.

EDF declined to comment.

On Thursday the company said that it plans to cut 5 percent of the workforce at its French power generation operations without redundancies over the next three years.

