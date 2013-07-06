CAIRO Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood movement can take part in new elections, a presidential spokesman said on Saturday.

The military ousted elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday, sparking widespread protests among his Brotherhood followers. The military says it has a political roadmap to guide the country to new elections, but has yet to set a date.

"We extend our hand to everyone, everyone is a part of this nation," the spokesman told reporters. "The Muslim Brotherhood has plenty of opportunities to run for all elections including the coming presidential elections or the ones to follow."

