German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The United States and the European Union said on Wednesday they were concerned and troubled that Egypt's parties had not found a way to break a dangerous stalemate in talks to defuse the political crisis.
"While further violent confrontations have thus far been avoided, we remain concerned and troubled that government and opposition leaders have not yet found a way to break a dangerous stalemate and agree to implement tangible confidence building measures," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a joint statement.
Envoys from the United States, European Union, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have been in Cairo for several days trying to resolve the crisis, but the army-installed government said the efforts had failed.
"This remains a very fragile situation, which holds not only the risk of more bloodshed and polarization in Egypt, but also impedes the economic recovery which is so essential for Egypt's successful transition," the U.S.-EU statement added.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
UNITED NATIONS International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and a young Yazidi woman who was enslaved and raped by Islamic State fighters pushed Iraq on Thursday to allow a United Nations investigation into crimes by the militant group.