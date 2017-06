Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (C) stands and observes a minute of silence for the victims of two separate church attacks during Palm Sunday prayers, with leaders of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces and the Supreme Council for Police to discuss developments in the security situation in Egypt, as well as developments in the country's fight against terrorism, at the Ittihadiya presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt, April 9, 2017, in this handout picture courtesy of the Egyptian Presidency. The Egyptian Presidency/Handout via REUTERS