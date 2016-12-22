The logo of Italian Eni energy company is seen at a Agip gas station in Lugano, Switzerland June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MILAN Italian prosecutors have wrapped up a probe into the head of Italian oil major Eni (ENI.MI) and others over alleged corruption in Nigeria, legal and judicial sources said on Thursday.

The probe involves a total of 11 people, including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi and former CEO Paolo Scaroni, as well as Eni itself and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L).

It was not immediately possible to reach those involved for comments.

Under Italian law those under investigation have three weeks to show why they should not be charged. Prosecutors gave no indication they intended to drop the case.

The case revolves around the $1.3 billion purchase in 2011 of Nigeria's OPL-245 offshore oil block by the Italian major and Shell.

