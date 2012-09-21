Tour bus crashes in Taiwan, killing at least 32
TAIPEI At least 32 people were killed when a tour bus crashed near Taipei on Monday night, with television footage showing the bus careening towards a road barrier before flipping on its side.
BRUSSELS Spain may be able to provide details of the capital needs of its banks next week, the EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Friday.
Asked to comment on discussions between the European Commission and Spain about support for its banks, Almunia told a briefing:
"We are working very intensely with the Spanish authorities... for setting up and the implementation of the memorandum of understanding on the banking sector."
"When we come to a situation where we have got some news about capital needs ... I think that next week may be that time," said Almunia, who as competition chief will help ensure restructuring meets EU rules.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)
NEW YORK A gauge of global equity markets advanced on Monday and bond yields rose, buoyed by a reemergence of assets likely to benefit from reflationary policies that are expected to be implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK Washington state’s attorney general has promised to uncover "what truly motivated" President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, an approach that could prompt a rare public examination of how a U.S. president makes national security decisions.