BERLIN Some senior members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc said visa-free travel between the EU and Turkey should be agreed only if Turkey is given 'country of safe origin' status, potentially complicating EU efforts to finalise a migrant deal.

Bavaria's conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) has already voiced reservations about Turkey's demands linked to any EU deal which is to be finalised by March 17-18. The CSU is also sceptical of Ankara's bid to join the EU.

Under a draft agreement aimed at stemming the flow of migrants to Europe, Turkey wants to bring forward to June, four months earlier than planned, a scheme to make it easier for Turks to travel without visas to the free-travel Schengen zone.

If Turkey were declared a 'country of safe origin' it would be easier to deport people back as it would be deemed not to be exposing them to danger of persecution or violence.

"Visa liberalisation is an invitation to abuse," CSU's spokesman on interior affairs Hans-Peter Uhl told Die Welt daily on Wednesday. "A condition for a liberalisation must therefore be the classification of Turkey as a land of safe origin."

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said the EU would not change the demands it was making of Turkey for granting visa-free travel.

But the idea appeared to win backing from several other leading members of the CSU, including Angelika Niebler who described it as "a very sensible idea" on Deutschlandfunk radio.

