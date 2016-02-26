Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban arrives at a European Union leaders extraordinary summit on the migrant crisis, in Brussels, Belgium September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BUDAPEST Hungary could hold a referendum on European Union-mandated migrant resettlement quotas in 150 days at the earliest as the government's referendum question makes its way through the legal system, the justice minister said on Friday.

"The earliest possible time is 150 days, while the latest is 250 days," Laszlo Trocsanyi told a news conference.

Hungary has been at odds with the European Commission and some fellow EU countries over how to handle a migrant influx into the bloc. Prime Minister Viktor Orban proposed a referendum on Wednesday to see whether Hungarians accepted the quotas, something his government opposes.

