BUDAPEST Hungary's government could propose changes to the country's constitution or to European Union law if an Oct. 2 referendum on migrant quotas is valid, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Janos Lazar said on Thursday.

"In case the referendum is valid and successful, that will authorise the government to either propose amending the Hungarian constitution or the European legal framework," Lazar told a news conference.

The result of the referendum will stand if more than half of Hungary's 8 million voters cast valid ballots.

The daily Nepszabadsag reported on Wednesday that Budapest could call for changes to the EU's Lisbon Treaty to strengthen members' sovereign powers if it wins a clear victory in the referendum on rejecting migrant quotas.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)