A supporter of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a flag before Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to address a crowd of around 10,000 in Oberhausen, Germany, February 18, 2017, to promote Turkey's constitution referendum on April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

ANKARA Turkey expects steps from the European Union on allowing Turks to travel to the bloc without visas as soon as possible, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

Under a landmark migrant deal agreed between Turkey and Europe, Ankara agreed to halt the flow of illegal migrants to Europe in exchange for visa-free travel and aid. The visa deal has stalled because of disagreements about Turkish anti-terror laws, which European lawmakers say are too broad.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz, Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)