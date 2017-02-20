LONDON Donald Trump's top officials pledged commitment to the U.S. security alliance with Europe at this weekend's Munich security conference but the consensus was they did little to reassure Washington's worried allies.

Vice-President Mike Pence made it clear from the start of his speech that his words bore the Trump seal of approval. However the fact that he then went on to mention his boss's name no fewer than 19 times in 20 minutes was seen by some in the Munich audience as evidence it was intended more as an homage to Trump than a heartfelt reaching-out to friends.

Today Pence heads to Brussels for what will be closely-watched encounters with the heads of NATO and the European Commission.

Across the road in the EU capital, finance ministers from the euro zone countries meet to discuss Greece. The core of the matter remains a dispute between Athens' euro zone lenders and the IMF about how to treat Greece's debt mountain, with the Fund arguing it is simply unsustainable as it stands.

Initial hopes that progress could have been made today towards an agreement appear, however, to have fizzled out in recent days. It may now take a meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde, scheduled for Wednesday, to move things forward.

As expected, Italy's Matteo Renzi resigned as head of his ruling Democratic Party (PD) on Sunday, opening the way for a leadership fight in which he will take on rivals threatening to split the centre-left.

Renzi quit as prime minister in December after losing a referendum on constitutional reform but is eager to return to power wants national elections to be held this year rather than 2018 as scheduled.

PD officials will decide on Tuesday when to hold the leadership ballot -- the earlier that happens, the more likely Renzi will secure his aim of early elections. In the meantime, Italy is set for yet another bout of political instability.

The withdrawal of the mega $143 billion Kraft Heinz bid for Unilever is likely to dominate share trading on a day likely dampened by the absence of U.S. markets for Presidents Day.

Given that both Unilever and Kraft Heinz shares jumped more than 10 percent on first reports of the bid on Friday, a reversal of those moves is likely to weigh on indices despite expectations of a marginally positive start later.

The broader issue of whether UK scrutiny of the deal during the difficult Brexit process contributed to the withdrawal may have an additional drag on UK equities.

Sterling will eye the start of the UK upper house’s review of the Brexit process, although few expect the House of Lords to frustrate the process much beyond minor amendments.

Asia bourses were mostly positive in the wake of new records on Wall St on Friday night, with Shanghai stocks leading the way with gains of more than 1 percent.

Investors remain focussed on Trump’s promised tax cut plan over the coming weeks and mindful of Federal Reserve chief Yellen’s hawkish tilt at last week’s congressional testimony.

European stock futures are set for gains of up to 0.5 percent, with euro/dollar firm above $1.06 and Brent crude up above $56. Most euro zone government bond yields crept higher, with attention remaining on political developments across the bloc.

French bonds drew some comfort from no signs of a pact between leftist presidential candidates at the weekend, despite claims one was afoot last week – a move many said may favour far right candidate Marine Le Pen.

-- Unilever may give back most of the 13 percent jump it made on Friday, when the company added $17 billion in market capitalisation, after smaller U.S. rival Kraft Heinz abruptly withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger.

-- Shares in Deutsche Telekom are indicated 1.5 percent higher following a Reuters report saying SoftBank is prepared to give up control of Sprint to Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile US to clinch a merger of the two U.S. wireless carriers.

-- Other stock movers: Covestro profit gain beats market view on higher prices; UK builder Bovis posts profit fall, to build fewer homes; PSA chief executive to meet UK's May about Vauxhall takeover; Generali buys 3 pct of Intesa Sanpaolo, ends previous securities deal; Roche says Phase II trial supports twin treatment for kidney cancer; RBS proposes new 750 mln stg plan to abandon Williams & Glyn unit sale

-- Emerging further from the doldrums, Turkey’s lira gains 0.3 percent against a tepid dollar to hit its strongest level in six weeks in a second day of gains while Russia’s rouble lifted by oil adds 0.6 percent.

-- Emerging stocks rise 0.3 percent, following global stock markets higher.

