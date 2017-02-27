Politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, of the French far-left Parti de Gauche, and candidate for the 2017 French presidential election, delivers a speech during a campaign rally in Chassieu, near Lyon, France, February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

LONDON French Socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon and hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon have failed to agree on an alliance in the upcoming presidential election, the two announced on Sunday.

That will probably come as a relief to markets for two reasons: first, that a Hamon-Melenchon presidency might well have hiked borrowing to pay for a public spending boost; and second, because it clears the path for others to get into the run-off and beat the National Front's Marine Le Pen. On current poll showing, the favourite remains the centrist Emmanuel Macron.

The Lords upper house of the British parliament enters the final stage of debating the bill on triggering the Article 50 Brexit today, with a vote possible but not certain tonight. There was much noise over the weekend about a rebellion of some Tory peers who would push for amendments, notably to offer a guarantee on the rights of existing EU expats living in Britain. However government ministers -- emboldened by the Conservative Party's strong showing in the Copeland by-election last week and the overwhelming majority for the bill in the lower house -- are insisting they will not accept any changes.

The latest read-out on the euro zone economy comes at 1000 GMT with the business climate reading for February. A mild up-tick on the month before is expected by economists polled by Reuters.

MARKETS AT 0755 GMT

A burst of selling of euro zone equities on Friday was put down to French election nerves and futures contract expiries but, together with a parallel big shakeout in emerging market stocks, it may have had as much to do with nerves about US President Trump’s congressional address tomorrow night.

While no one’s sure yet whether Trump will detail any of his ‘phenomenal’ tax reform plans, the crux of the debate among investors is whether corporate and personal income tax cuts will be offset by border taxes on imports – a move proposed by budget hawks in Congress but which would hit overseas exporters in short order, whatever the net effects on the US economy itself.

Horse trading over this may well take several months, if Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s guidance last week is anything to go by, but given that emerging market and European stock funds have been attracting heavy inflows in recent weeks, there may well have been some reason for correction.

Banks, particularly French financials, were lower, but weekend opinion polls continue to show centrist independent Macron with a significant lead of between 16 and 22 percentage points over Far right candidate Le Pen in any second-round runoff. So while some argued euro equities were playing catch up to recent bond market nerves on Friday, French 10-year yields have fallen further to one-month lows of 0.92 pct early on Monday.

Despite the nerves about Trump’s address and a drop in 10-year Treasury yields to their lowest since mid-Jan at 2.31 pct, Wall St stocks ended in the black yet again and the Dow Jones recorded its 11th straight record high. Asia bourses seem to have taken their signals from the bond market, however, with losses of up to 1 pct in Shanghai and Tokyo and much of the rest in regional Asia in the red too.

European stocks, on the other hand, look set to tick higher after the Friday wobble. Euro/dollar is firmer about $1.0570 and Brent crude is steady about $56.50. It’s a big week for euro zone government debt auctions, meantime, with Italy auctioning bonds later today and France later in the week – with 2-year schatz and 10-year bund auctions in Germany this week too holding the light up to steep falls in the yields on both this month.

Sterling hit a 10-day low on a report that the Scottish government was preparing to call a second independence referendum to coincide with the triggering of Article 50 in March.

(Editing by Dominic Evans)