An European Union flag flutters outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON Euro zone long-term inflation expectations fell on Friday to their lowest level since February 2015, just before the launch of the ECB's asset purchase programme and a day after the central bank flagged further monetary easing for March.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows where markets expect 2026 eurozone inflation forecasts to be in 2021 EUIL5YF5Y=R, fell as low as 1.5621 percent.

It has fallen almost 25 basis points from a high in early December as a rout in oil markets drives down investors' inflation expectations.

