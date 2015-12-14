Volkswagen Golf VII cars are pictured in a production line at the plant of German carmaker Volkswagen in Wolfsburg, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

BRUSSELS Euro zone industrial production increased by more than expected in October, mainly thanks to an improved output of capital and durable consumer goods, such as refrigerators or cars, the European Union's statistics office said on Monday.

Eurostat data showed that industrial production in the 19 countries sharing the euro grew 0.6 percent month-on-month in October for a 1.9 percent year-on-year rise.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rises of respectively 0.3 and 1.3 percent.

Production of durable consumer goods increased by the most in October - 1.8 percent month-on-month and 4.2 percent year-on-year. The output of capital goods, used in investment, grew by 1.4 percent during the month and 3.5 percent from a year earlier.

Production of energy and non-durable consumer goods, such as food or toiletries, also increased both on a monthly and on a yearly basis.

The only decrease was for output of intermediate goods, used in the production of other goods, falling by 0.1 percent in the month, while increasing by 1.5 percent year-on-year.

