Russia's military says it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.
BRUSSELS Euro zone finance ministers unanimously re-appointed Klaus Regling for a second five-year term as the head of the euro zone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism, the chairman of the ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference on Monday.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
MOSCOW/BAGHDAD Moscow said on Friday its forces may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an air strike near the Syrian city of Raqqa last month.
LONDON Customers at British retail banks risk facing disruption in day-to-day banking as major lenders ring-fence their high street businesses from investment banking operations , the Bank of England said on Friday.
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.