BERLIN Support among Germans for Greece staying in the euro zone has grown over the past three years despite the new government in Athens rejecting its international bailout deal, a poll for German television ARD showed on Friday.

Fifty-one percent of respondents wanted Greece to remain in the 19-country currency union, according to the survey of 1,023 people conducted by polling agency Infratest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some 41 percent wanted Greece to exit the euro, down from 65 percent who said they were against the country staying in the currency union three years ago, at the height of the region's debt crisis, the survey found.

Greece's new government has clashed with euro zone paymaster Germany, whose leader Angela Merkel has demanded that it keep the promises made by the last conservative-led administration.

She nevertheless signalled a more conciliatory tone on Thursday, saying before a European Union summit that she looked forward to meeting leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the spirit of compromise.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Stephen Brown and Liisa Tuhkanen, Ralph Boulton)