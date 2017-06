European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici meets with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

DUBLIN Euro zone finance ministers will not sign off on a review of Greece's bailout at a meeting on Thursday, but they hope to do so as soon as possible, EU economic and financial affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

"We will see how we can move to a swift conclusion... but this obviously cannot be achieved on Thursday," Moscovici told journalists in Dublin. "We hope it can be done as soon as possible."

