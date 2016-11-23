Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras waits to meet with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, at his office in Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece wants to conclude a crucial EU/IMF review of its bailout progress but cannot accept irrational demands on labour reforms or any extra austerity measures, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday.

"The Greek government is fully consistent with what has been agreed and has proven that it has the political will to conclude the second bailout review, without meaningless delays," Tsipras told his Syriza party lawmakers. "But this does not mean that we could even enter discussions on irrational demands."

Differences on fiscal targets, energy and labour reforms could be bridged if there is political will on all sides, Tsipras said, adding that an agreement could be reached by Dec. 5, when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels.

Tsipras said that there was "political momentum, a window of opportunity" in the European Union to help Greece exit the debt crisis.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)