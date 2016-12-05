Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
BRUSSELS Greece can have a competitive economy once it makes reforms agreed with its euro zone creditors, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
Asked if it was realistic to demand that Greece should have a primary budget surplus for a decade beyond 2018 as some creditors have proposed, Schaeuble replied:
"I think for Greece it is realistic that they should carry out reforms to make themselves competitive. It's about that, nothing more.... For Greece it is a long, hard road."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Philip Blenkinsop)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.