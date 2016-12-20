HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, asked about Greece's plans to pay pensioners a Christmas bonus while it is in the midst of a bailout programme, told Die Zeit paper that the euro zone would fall apart if countries did not stick to the rules.
Schaeuble, who has long taken a tough line on Greece, said the European Commission, International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Central Bank and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) rescue fund had been asked for their view as to whether the step conformed to its obligations.
"The initial answer is no. If we don't stick to the rules, the euro zone will fall apart," he told Die Zeit, adding that the construction of the currency union had to be changed.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.