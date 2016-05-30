German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble speaks during a news conference at the 2016 World Bank-IMF Spring Meeting in Washington April 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday that he was now feeling more hopeful about Greece's economic development than before.

Last week Greece secured a deal with its foreign lenders that will unlock bailout loans and agreed on steps that will help relieve its debt mountain.

(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin)