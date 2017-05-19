Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
LONDON More than 90 percent of UK financial advisers give suitable advice to retail customers, Britain's financial watchdog said on Thursday but added that a large minority did not comply with rules on disclosing costs.
Advisers provided suitable advice in 93.1 percent of cases, the Financial Conduct Authority said in a review of the sector.
"These are positive results," the FCA said.
The clean bill of health for advisers contrasts with other areas of the financial services industry such as the sale of annuities, where the FCA has found evidence of misselling.
But advisers provided "unacceptable disclosure" in 41.7 percent of cases, the FCA added, particularly around giving customers information about their costs and services.
The FCA will discuss the review findings with advisers over the next two years, and carry out another review in 2019, it said.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.