PARIS Executives in France's manufacturing industry expect to increase investment by 7 percent this year, according to a quarterly survey by the INSEE statistics agency published on Tuesday.

That would mark a pick-up from the 3 percent increase they had expected the last time INSEE polled them in October.

The survey is seen by economists as a bellwether of corporate investment intentions and is closely eyed by the government, which is banking on a turnaround in business investment to fuel a recovery in the euro zone's second-biggest economy.

INSEE said the 4 percentage point increase in investment plans between its October and January surveys was higher than the average increase of 3.5 points each year since 2004.

It said there had been a particularly strong increase in the capital goods sector, with an increase of 9 percentage points.

The survey also showed that manufacturing businesses estimated their investment fell 2 percent last year, a downward revision from an increase of 1 percent in the October survey.

