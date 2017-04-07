Emmanuel Macron of the political movement En Marche ! (Onwards !) attends a prime-time televised debate for the candidates at French 2017 presidential election in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Lionel Bonaventure/Pool

PARIS A BVA opinion poll on Friday showed the first round of France's presidential election was becoming harder to call, but centrist Emmanuel Macron was seen easily beating far-rightist Marine Le Pen in the second.

The BVA-Salesforce poll showed Macron's first-round share of the vote down two percentage points in a week at 23 percent, with Le Pen also at 23 percent having lost one point.

Leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon gained four points to 19 percent, on a par with conservative Francois Fillon, whose score was unchanged.

Macron was seen winning the second round with 61 percent, up one point, versus Le Pen's 39 percent.

