ANKARA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called French President-Elect Emmanuel Macron by phone on Monday to congratulate him on his victory in Sunday's presidential elections, Turkish presidential sources said.

In a statement, the sources said Erdogan had told Macron the results of the election increased hope for the future of the European Union. The two leaders agreed to meet at a NATO summit in Brussels later this month, the sources said.

Erdogan and Macron also emphasised their determination to improve Turkish-French relations and discussed the importance of overcoming recent issues between Turkey and the EU, the sources said.

