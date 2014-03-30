PARIS President Francois Hollande's ruling Socialists looked set to retain control of Paris town hall in local elections on Sunday as their candidate Anne Hidalgo won 54.5 percent of votes, according to a TV exit poll.

If confirmed, the victory would be some consolation for Hollande's ruling party, which according to partial tallies and exit polls was on track to lose its grip on dozens of major towns elsewhere across France.

