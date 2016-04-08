PARIS France's labour minister on Friday criticised a labour court decision to dismiss a homophobia complaint lodged by a gay hairdresser who was dismissed a day after his boss described him as a "dirty faggot" in a misfired text message.

The hairdresser was sacked during his trial period on the grounds that he was not sufficiently competent professionally.

"I can only imagine that the person discriminated against will lodge an appeal. It's very shocking," Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri told RTL radio.

She was reacting to a report in Metronews that the court had dismissed the plaintiff's claim and explained in its ruling that the text message, which was sent in error to his phone, was hurtful rather than homophobic and unlawful discriminatory.

The text message contained the French term "sale PD", a slur that translates as "dirty faggot".

In parts of the reported ruling, the court also said: "Putting this in the context of the hair-dressing business this council (court) considers that the term PD (faggot) cannot be judged homophobic".

It was not known if the labour minister would take any action.

