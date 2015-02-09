French President Francois Hollande (L) and Prime Minister Manuel Valls arrive to attend a New Year ceremony for business and employment sector representatives at the Elysee Palace in Paris, January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS French President Francois Hollande and Prime Minister Manuel Valls have seen their approval ratings tumble this month, partly reversing the gains won in the aftermath of the Islamist attacks in Paris four weeks ago, a poll showed.

Hollande's rating dropped 8 points to 30 percent and Valls' popularity declined 7 points to 52 percent, according to the Ipsos-Le Point survey of 963 people carried out on Friday and Saturday.

Hollande's news conference last Thursday marking the mid-point of his five-year presidential term "does not seem to have measured up to expectations", Le Point magazine said on Monday.

Hollande sought on Thursday to capitalise on a sense of national unity inspired by last month's attacks, announcing a new public-service job scheme and initiatives in housing and education.

Since the attacks on the Paris offices of the magazine Charlie Hebdo and customers at a Jewish grocery, Hollande's poll ratings - pushed to a historic low of 13 percent by stubbornly low unemployment and by a struggling economy - had doubled.

