PARIS Airlines have been ordered to cancel 15 percent of their Paris flights scheduled for Thursday as air traffic controllers join a national public sector strike, France's DGAC civil aviation authority said.

Airlines have been asked to cut their flights to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais airports on Sept 15, the authority said in a statement on Tuesday. Passengers should seek further information from their airlines on the status of their flights, it advised.

Public sector unions have issued a strike call in a bid to renew protests against a range of government reforms that had dwindled significantly prior to France's August summer break.

