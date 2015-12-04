People walk past a bullet impact which has been circled in chalk by police on a wall near the Bataclan concert hall (L Rear) after shooting attacks in Paris, France, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

LONDON The militant network behind last month's attacks in Paris had links to people in Britain, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing Western officials.

Several people suspected of having connections to Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the Islamic State militant and alleged ringleader of the Nov. 13 attacks, are based in Britain, according to two Western officials, the Journal said.

The officials told the Journal those people, including some of Moroccan heritage, were based in the Birmingham area, in central England, about 120 miles (190 km) from London.

There has been no official suggestion in London of any direct links between the group that carried out the attack that killed 130 people and British militants. But Jihadi groups are often loosely arraigned and contacts, including the use of social media, are widespread.

Britain suffered by far its worst militant Islamist attack in July, 2005, when 52 people were killed by suicide bombs on underground trains and a bus.

Britain, which began bombing raids on Islamic State in Syria this week, is currently on an elevated alert level.

