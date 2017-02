French Republican guards stand during a ceremony at Place de la Republique square to pay tribute to the victims of last year's shooting at the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, in Paris, France, January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Yohan Valat/Pool

BRUSSELS Belgium's federal prosecutor said a man held since November in connection with the Nov. 13 Paris attacks would be released on Friday under strict conditions.

Abdellah C, a 35-year-old Belgian national, accompanied one of the Paris attacks suspects, Mohamed Abrini, to the airport when the latter left to fight in Syria, state broadcaster RTBF reported.

His lawyer told Reuters he denied any involvement.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)